MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 25 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports rose 1.28 million mt from a week ago to 118.79 million mt as of October 25, but were 14.2 million mt lower than a year ago. Stocks in Tangshan surged some 3 million mt compared to levels before the National Day holiday, driven by higher arrivals and environmental restrictions. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports declined 163,000 mt on a weekly basis and 147,000 mt on a yearly basis to 2.62 million mt last week. Some steel mills in Shandong and Shanxi were required to restrict production for about five days to fight air pollution, which lowered demand for iron ore. Deliveries from ports are likely to pick up slightly this week with the removal of environmental restrictions in Tangshan and other regions.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)