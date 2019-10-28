Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 28 2019

DCE iron ore futures moved lower and trades in the morning were flat or slightly lowered their quotes. Traders in Tangshan say they stayed away as mills lowered bids. Although recent iron ore arrivals have gradually risen, mills have purchasing demands due to their relatively low inventory at plants. In Shandong , some traders were down around 5 yuan/mt to make deals. Total transactions in the port stock market were down..

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

