MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 28 2021

DCE iron ore futures market falling trends, the main contract closed 683.5, an decrease of 2.36% throughout the day; the quotation in the morning was decreased by 30-40 yuan/mt over lastday; Market wait-and-see sentiment increased. total transactions remained insipid. PBF at Shandong port dealt 800 yuan/mt, decreased 25-45 yuan/mt over yesterday; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 810 yuan/mt, decreased 30-35 yuan/mt over yesterday.PB lump trading volumes has increased. Since 20 o ‘clock yesterday, tangshan city started heavy pollution weather II emergency response, lifting time to notice; According to SMM, during the warning period, 15 blast furnaces at 11 steel mills were involved in the suspension of production, affecting about 45,800 tons of molten iron per day. Iron ore demand side further weakened expectations, in the short term is expected to continue to pressure.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)