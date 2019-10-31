Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 31 2019

Following yesterday’s heavy pollution warning from Tangshan and Handan, a series of intensive orange and yellow alerts for heavy pollution were reported in Hebei, Anhui, Shanxi, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces, including about 20 cities. All these emergency control notices will start from Oct.31 or Nov.1, with unknown end dates. Iron ore port stock prices continue to suffer. It is predicted iron ore port stock market in November may be rather volatile given the growing iron ore inventory at ports and the decreasing iron demand caused by the pollution controls. According to SMM, mill profit margins for rebar is around 500yuan/mt when seaborne iron ore is at 85USD/mt, allowing for them to maintain their current demand levels for iron ore.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

