MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 02 2019

Multiple contracts for iron ore DCE Futures market went up and physical ports stock offers increased by 15-20yuan/mt over last Friday. Some traders were reluctant sell out, expecting further price rises while those without material looked to buy. Parcels were traded throughout the day. Most mills plan to restock prior to the National Day holiday, and some areas in North China started in advance due to potential transport controls in the future. However, there are still some indecisive market players as production cuts policies in areas like Wu’an and Anyang have been published. According to SMM, iron ore prices in the short term may continue to be bullish due to mills looking to buy.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)