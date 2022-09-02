MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 02 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked and keep downaward all the day.The main contract closed at 667.5,decreased of 2.84%. Traders are generally motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.SSF at Shandong port dealt 615-625 yuan/mt.PBF at Tangshan dealt 720 yuan/mt,decrease 30 yuan/mt than yesterday. As of September 2, the 35 ports tracked by SMM had a total inventory of 136.21 million tons, an increase of 1.9 million tons over last week and 6.93 million tons over the same period last year. In this period, the average daily port clearance volume of imported mines increased by 49000 tons to 2.766 million tons week on week. With the resurgence of the domestic epidemic, the optimism expected in the peak season has weakened, and steel mills are more cautious about purchasing iron ore. However, at present, the terminal demand margin is improving, and it is expected that the hot metal production will increase in September. The Mid Autumn Festival holiday is approaching, and the steel plant may prepare the warehouse in advance. It is expected that iron ore prices will fluctuate in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)