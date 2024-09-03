MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 03 2024

Today, iron ore futures continued to plummet, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 703.5 yuan/mt, down 4.37% for the day. Some traders suspended offers and refrained from selling. Steel mills were cautious and chose to restock as needed. Today’s market transactions were average. In Shandong, PB fines traded at around 700 yuan/mt, down 15-20 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines traded at 715-720 yuan/mt, down 15-20 yuan/mt from yesterday. Over the weekend, the August PMI data was released at 49.1, far below market expectations. This weakened market confidence in the demand strength during the peak season. Additionally, the lack of favorable macroeconomic policies further dampened market sentiment. Under these circumstances, the resumption of blast furnace operations at steel mills faces greater pressure, and the expected increase in pig iron output is weak, puƫng pressure on iron ore prices. However, considering the current low valuation of iron ore, the existing prices have already suppressed shipments from non-mainstream mines, thus limiting the downside potential for iron ore prices. It is expected that iron ore prices will fluctuate at low levels in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)