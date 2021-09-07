MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 07 2021

DCE iron ore futures rose slightly today, the spot price in the morning has decreased by around 30yuan/mt over yesterday. Some traders slightly increase the quotation and narrow their bargain space today. PBF at Shandong port dealt 975-995yuan/mt; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 1050yuan/mt, up 10-25yuan/mt; PBF at Jiangnei port dealt 1000yuan/mt. Some steel mills told that with gradual decreasing iron ore price, they plan to buy spot iron ore gradually before National Day Holiday. But some steel mill think that the iron ore still has space to decrease under the circumstance of production restrictions, they tend to be cautiously buy much more iron ore currently. According to data tracked by SMM, 58 ships arrived at domestic main ports from August 30 to September 5. Arrivals of cargoes are estimated to stand at 9.48 million mt, down 2.55 million mt from the previous week and 4.62 million mt on the year. Shipments that departed Australian ports were estimated to decrease 270,000 mt week on week to 17.26 million mt, up 2.81 million mt on the year, and that from Brazilian ports increased 260,000 million mt to 6.12 million mt on a weekly basis, down 1.48 million mt on the year. Sharp decline in arrivals of imported iron ore at ports is likely to slightly boost iron ore prices. Domestic mills cautiously restocked raw materials amid production restrictions. Thus, iron ore prices are unlikely to increase sharply. Iron ore prices are expected to be supported by maintenance of berths in Brazil and pre-holiday restocking expectations by mills that is free from production restrictions.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)