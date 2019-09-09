MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 09 2019

Recent News

  
in Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices 09/09/2019

Iron ore DCE Futures market gained back some ground following last Friday’s fall, rising higher just prior to the 15:30 close. Physical iron ore port stock were stable during the morning session though the bid/offer gap closed significantly as the DCE rose. Mills continued to stockpile early this week due to the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday . As market players say that the current stockpiling for the 7-days National Day holiday may extended to the end of September in North China, traders were more confident in holding their prices firm. .

