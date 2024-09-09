MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 09 2024

Today, iron ore futures fluctuated upward, with the most-traded contract 2501 closing at 685 yuan, up 0.44% throughout the day. Traders shipped based on market conditions. Steel mills were cautious and mainly restocked as needed. Today’s market trading atmosphere was average. In Shandong, the PB fines transaction prices were around 688-690 yuan/mt, up 0-3 yuan/mt from last Friday; in Tangshan, PB fines transaction prices remained stable at 700-705 yuan/mt compared to last Friday. Last week, the SMM global total shipments of iron ore were 34.33 million mt, up 15.5% WoW. Shipments from Australia increased significantly by 20.9% WoW; shipments from Australia to China accounted for 87.3% of Australia’s total shipments, a substantial increase of 33.9% WoW. Shipments from Brazil decreased by 2.4% WoW; shipments from Brazil to China accounted for 38.2% of Brazil’s total shipments, up 18.5% WoW. Non-mainstream shipments significantly increased, but due to ore prices, the proportion of non-mainstream shipments to China decreased substantially. Additionally, an SMM survey indicated that cooler weather recently increased demand at some construction sites, boosting market confidence. Future observation of apparent demand data is needed. Considering that steel mill profits haven’t significantly improved recently, the resumption of blast furnace production may be lower-than-expected, and iron ore prices are under pressure to fluctuate.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)