MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 20 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports grew 3.18 million mt from a week ago to 111.93 million mt as of September 20 as greater arrivals pushed up stocks at major ports. Stocks were 23.54 million mt less than the same period last year. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports fell 67,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.83 million mt this week, but were 254,300 mt higher than a year ago. Tangshan: Greater purchases by steel mills pushed daily average deliveries from Jingtang port above 350,000 mt and lowered stocks at this port. Although daily average deliveries from Caofeidian port exceeded 300,000 mt, stocks at this port began to increase with higher arrivals. Daily average deliveries from ports in Shandong increased slightly, and are expected to rise further.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)