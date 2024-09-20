MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 20 2024

Today, Iron ore futures moved downwards after a higher opening, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 680 yuan/ mt, up 0.15% for the day. Traders showed a moderate willingness to sell, while steel mills restocked as needed. The market trading atmosphere was average today. In Shandong, PB fines traded at around 685-695 yuan/mt, down 0-10 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines traded at 700-715 yuan/mt, remaining mostly stable compared to yesterday. The September Loan Prime Rate (LPR) remained unchanged, falling short of market expectations, leading to a slight correcƟon in the futures market. Looking ahead to next week, iron ore arrivals may continue to decrease due to the impact of the typhoon; however, supported by increased pig iron production and pre-holiday restocking demand, iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate upward.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)