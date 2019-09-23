MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 23 2019

Production cuts which were enacted at Tangshan, Tianjin, handan, wu’an, Shandong and Henan before the last week of the National Day holiday have been extended to early October. Among which, truck transportation from Jingtang and Caofeidian ports have been banned since from September 22. Iron ore DCE Futures market struggled until the SHFE rebar futures contract soared by more than 120yuan/mt. Concluded transactions in the port stock market were relatively stable while some inched down. Lump was in good demand due to the large sintering cuts.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)