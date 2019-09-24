MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 24 2019

According to SMM, mills who have been required to cut production have strictly adhered to the regulations. Total concluded transactions were weak and it was heard that some mills purchased rail transport due to the closure of some ports. Iron ore port stock prices are expected be vulnerable prior the upcoming holiday. SMM estimates that 68 vessels carrying 11.26 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during September 15-21, down 2.67 million mt from the week ended September 14. Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports down 1.15 million mt from the prior week to 13.18 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to increase by 670,000 mt on the week to 6.76 million mt.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)