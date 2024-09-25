MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report September 25 2024

Today, iron ore futures continued to fluctuate upward, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 709, up 4.19% for the day. Traders showed a good willingness to sell, while steel mills remained cautious, with some restocking as needed. Today’s market trading atmosphere was weaker than yesterday. In Shandong, PB fines traded at around 705-710 yuan/mt, up 5-10 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines traded at 720-725 yuan/mt, also up 5-10 yuan/mt from yesterday. According to an SMM survey, on September 25, the operating rate of blast furnaces in 242 surveyed steel mills was 89.40%, up 0.65% WoW. The daily pig iron production of sample steel mills was 2.4252 million mt, up 13,600 mt WoW. Meanwhile, favorable market policies continued to be announced, boosting market sentiment, and iron ore futures prices continued to rise. However, high port inventory levels suppressed spot price increases, narrowing the spread between futures and spot prices. In the short term, iron ore futures prices may continue to fluctuate upward, but the momentum for spot price increases appears insufficient.



Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)