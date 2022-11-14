MMSL PTE. LTD. – Installation of Wind Propulsion System on Panamax Bulk Carrier

MMSL PTE. LTD., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore, and Bound 4 Blue (hereinafter, ‘B4B’), an engineering company based in Spain, have agreed to conduct a joint project to install a wind propulsion system on a Panamax bulk carrier.

In this project, B4B’s fixed sail wind propulsion system (which functions like a sail on sailing ship) will be installed on a Panamax bulk carrier (hereinafter, ‘Vessel’) owned by MMSL to test its effects on reducing greenhouse gas (hereinafter ‘GHG’) emissions with an expected reduction of up to 15-20%.

B4B’s wind propulsion system, a suction sail technology, is similar to the lifting force produced by an airplane wing. It is designed to adjust the angle of its sails in the direction of the wind to generate propulsion. This attempt to installing such a suction sail onto a Panamax bulk carrier is expected to be the first in the world. With the goal of efficiently converting wind power into dynamic force, the system is built with the latest technology to achieve a light-weight model and automatic control functions.

The wind propulsion system is scheduled to be installed around 2023-2024. After installation, the Vessel will be operated by MaruKlav Management Inc., which is a Panamax Pool company jointly owned by Marubeni and Torvald Klaveness Group, a major shipping company in Norway.

In its mid-term management strategy GC 2024, Marubeni is aspiring to become a ‘Forerunner in Green Business’ by strengthening its green businesses and promoting the ‘greening’ of all its businesses. Marubeni will continue to contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions and the creation of a decarbonized society by actively participating in the construction of supply chains that benefit the environment.

Source: Marubeni Corp.