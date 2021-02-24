MNTB and Aurora Digital launch survey on the future of seafarer training

The Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) have teamed up with Aurora Digital Solutions to create an ‘E-Learning and Immersive Learning in Seafarer Training’ survey.

The MNTB plays a pivotal role in developing the seafarers of the future and as part of the ongoing effort to modernise and future proof seafarer training and education, the MNTB are conducting an industry wide investigation into the adoption of emerging technologies.

The MNTB and Aurora Digital Solutions are looking for as many people as possible to take part in the short survey.

Launching the collaboration, MNTB Project Manager Lauren Bishopp said:

“Contributions to this short survey will be invaluable as part of our research into E-Learning and Immersive Training in the maritime training sector. It will also enable us to better understand how our industry partners are using these technologies and how they feel about the future opportunities these technologies present to advance seafarer training. It’s vital that we, as an industry, constantly evaluate new opportunities that present themselves, especially with regard to improving training and ultimately safety on board. There’s also a chance to win an Oculus Quest 2 VR Headsets!”

About Aurora Digital Solutions:

Aurora Digital Solutions, part of the Northern Marine Group,specialise in Maritime Asset Management Systems, Virtual and Augmented Reality and business digitalisation solutions.

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping