Mnuchin Declares Global Corporate-Tax Talks at an Impasse

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has declared global corporate-tax negotiations at an impasse, dealing a blow to the already fragile talks.

Mr. Mnuchin made the comments in a letter sent to his counterparts in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain, according to a person familiar with the letter. Mr. Mnuchin’s move increases the odds of a sprawling trade and tax dispute.

A spokeswoman from the French finance ministry confirmed it had received Mr. Mnuchin’s letter. She said France is preparing a joint response with the other three countries. In a statement, the U.K.’s Treasury said that it prefers a global solution and will continue working on that.

More than 100 countries have been working for years to reshape the rules for how nations divide up the taxes paid by multinational companies. European countries say that large U.S. tech firms profit from their citizens but pay their income taxes elsewhere. That has prompted France, the U.K. and others to impose separate digital taxes.

The U.S. has threatened to retaliate with tariffs if other countries press ahead with unilateral taxes on digital services. Mr. Mnuchin proposed a pause in the talks that could push the issue to the next administration if President Trump loses re-election.

“We have a situation where a variety of countries have decided the easiest way to raise revenue is to tax somebody else’s companies, and they happen to be ours,” Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, said at a House committee hearing on Wednesday.

Negotiators had hoped to reach a deal this year on new global rules that would give countries with large consumer bases more ability to tax tech companies and other big consumer-facing firms that use digital technology. Such a deal could lead to the withdrawal of separate digital taxes, such as those imposed by France and the U.K.

But negotiators have had trouble agreeing on details, and their task has been made more difficult by the economic downturn, which has reduced European countries’ tax collections while tech companies continue to prosper.

The U.S. last year offered a proposal to make any new tax rules optional, without fully spelling out what that meant.

Any global agreement would reshuffle where taxes are collected. The U.S. has insisted on taxes that go beyond digital companies so that the U.S. wouldn’t be a net loser. The administration’s approach has drawn bipartisan support in Congress.

“I can’t think of a worse time to be imposing more taxes and certainly for the U.S., this is an issue not simply of fairness but of other countries undermining our tax base,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mr. Mnuchin’s letter was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

