Modal Shift to connect Antwerp with industry in Moravian-Silesian Region

On September 18, 2019 Port of Antwerp together with the Moravian-Silesian Region, Statutory City of Ostrava, the Railway Administration Authority (SŽDC), Concens Investments has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to start this new project, called the Mosnov Multimodal Transport Terminal.

The new terminal is not yet built, and the the project developer Concerns Investments is negotiating with potential future terminal operator. There are ambitions to link Movravian-Silesian Region with Port of Antwerp and other ports too. As a result, a substantial share of cargo is expected to make the modal shift from road to rail (part of the TEN-T).

About the Moravian-Silesian Region

The Moravian-Silesian region is situated in Czech Republic near Ostrava with neighbouring regions in Poland and Slovakia. This is a great prerequisite for future growth in various sectors, especially when they cooperate together and are well connected by transport links.

More than 1.2 million people are living in the region, with good labour availability and the highest industrial focus within the country. Due to this fact of historical position, it is well connected to rail infrastructure. The City of Ostrava is the third largest city in the Czech Republic with around 300 000 inhabitants, the administrative and economic centre of the Region.

What are the main industries?

The Region has a rich industrial history, as a centre of metallurgy, steelmaking and mechanical engineering. It has grown also in the other areas, especially industries driven by innovation and new technologies (like automotive, IT, electronics) during the past decade and they now employ the same number of people in the Region as the metallurgical industry. There is a number of other well known companies representing sectors of Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Health Care, Logistics, Energy, Mechanical enginering. Let me name such companies as: Bekaert, Hyundai Motor Manufacture, Liberty Ostrava, Vitkovice Steel, Bochemie, BorsodChem, Lenzing Biocel Paskov, Molnlycke Health Care Klinipro, Teva Czech Industries, Brose CZ, Tatra Trucks, Shimano Czech Republic, DB Cargo Czechia, Schenker, DHL, PKP Cargo International.

What is its future potential?

The Moravian-Silesian Region is excelarating in developing in terms of industrial zones, logistic parks including warhouses and new investments of abroad companies. Logistics and Transport connectivity aspect will become more and more important for the growing industry sector and these kind of hubs and terminals will be key to a successful and reliable supply chain. The Region has also potential to be a gravity point in case of east-westbound cargo flows and distribution.

Source: Port of Antwerp