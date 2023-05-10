Modern American Recycling Services, Europe A/S (M.A.R.S.) awarded Green Recycling Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) agreement for Shell Brasil Fluminense FPSO

M.A.R.S., Europe A/S has formalized a LNTP agreement with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. for dismantling and green recycling of the Shell Fluminense FPSO, after 20 years of services in the Campos Basin (Brasil).

The Fluminense FPSO is a 390m long FPSO, with an LDT of 51.000 Mt, and has been commissioned in 2003 on location of Bijupirá and Salema oil fields in Campos Basin. Bijupirá and Salema fields are located adjacent to each other, around 250 Km east of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths ranging from approximately 470 to 800m.

The LNTP defines the terms of a contract between the two parties which is expected to be awarded still this year, and includes engineering, preparation, dismantling and green recycling of the unit. The Fluminense FPSO is expected to arrive at M.A.R.S., Europe yard in 2024, after obtaining the required approvals in compliance with local and international regulations.

We are glad that Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. has chosen to retire and green recycle the Fluminense FPSO at our EU approved Green Recycling facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, compliant with all local, national and international rules and regulations.”

Source: Modern American Recycling Services, Europe A/S (M.A.R.S.)