Modion Maritime Management collaborates with SQLearn to provide high-quality training

SQLearn proudly announces its collaboration with Modion Maritime Management, providing e-learning services for the entire of its operating fleet of 9 dry bulk carrier vessels.

Cpt. Stergios Nikolaidis, Operation Manager of Modion Maritime Management said: “We have been on a mission to put safety and human protection at the center of our operations. Effective training is the key to achieve an exceptional performance. Together with SQLearn, we are able to train our onboard and ashore personnel and at the same time to manage their training activities.”

Dolphin System – part of Dolphin Platforms – is a web-based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, offered via a hardware solution for onboard training, while the ashore installation allows the training manager to manage and monitor the training process across the fleet in real-time.

SQLearn’s Dolphin Library is consisted of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e-learning courses are based on STCW topics that meet national, international and flag requirements.

“We are pleased to offer our services to Modion Maritime Management. E-learning is imperative to the maritime industry, considering the constantly changing and demanding needs. We, at SQLearn, develop and deliver high quality training courses through continuous improvement.” said Mr. Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

Company's vessels trade all over the world and carry all types of bulk cargoes such as grains, maize, coal, iron ore. Proper maintenance and careful selection of executives and crew members enables the company's fleet to enter ports with the strictest port state control regulations and most demanding maintenance requirements. Safety and human protection are priority items in the company's management profile. A company's performance and reputability are always directly related to the human factor and as such it is the company's policy to ascertain safe working conditions and dignified working environment to the people employed by Modion Maritime Management S.A. Safe carriage of the cargo is also an integral part of the company's policy. Modion is continuously making certain that cargoes are transferred intact and safely to their receivers and always take the necessary precautions for its fleet to securely accommodate any bulk cargo until the port of destination.

A Greek company founded in 2006, SQLearn is a specialized provider of e-learning services, including custom e-learning solutions, integrated Learning Management Systems development, instructional design and custom e-learning content development, game-based learning, serious games development, 3D training simulations, mobile learning, and e-learning consultancy services. SQLearn created Dolphin Platforms, a complete suite of specialized services for the shipping industry, including e-learning and training management systems as well as a library of interactive e-learning courses based on STCW topics.

SQLearn’s e-learning facilities and e-learning courses are certified according to relevant ABS standards and to ISO 9001:2015.

Source: SQLearn