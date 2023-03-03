Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (4) of 2023 on Dubai Ports Authority and affiliated Drydocks World-Dubai to the Authority.

The law seeks to advance the Dubai Ports Authority’s position as a leading global model in port operation, management, and terminal handling. It aims to offer efficient operational services while regulating and developing the port sector in Dubai in accordance with strategic plans and policies.

Additionally, the law strives to strengthen Dubai’s status as an international hub for maritime trade, facilitating the import, export, and re-export of goods through the emirate’s ports. It also aims to create an attractive investment climate for sea freight and shipping logistics, promote the maritime sector, and encourage investment in maritime industries and services.

The law applies to the Dubai Ports Authority, which was created by Decree No. (1) of 1990 and its subsequent amendments. It outlines the Authority’s responsibilities, which include strategic planning and policy development for overseeing the seaports and terminals in Dubai, regulating their operations, and developing and managing port infrastructure, among other things.

The law also designates the Authority to identify and regulate the businesses, activities, and professions authorised to operate in ports and terminals, among other responsibilities.

The law also defines the organisational structure of the Dubai Ports Authority, including the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the executive team of the Authority, and the mechanism for appointing the CEO of the Dubai Ports Authority and delineating their responsibilities.

The law stipulates that, as of its effective date, all responsibilities and duties of Drydocks World-Dubai, which was established under Decree No. (3) of 1983, shall be transferred to the Dubai Ports Authority. This transfer will include all employees of Drydocks World-Dubai, without affecting their acquired rights, as well as all assets and funds. Subsequently, the Dubai Ports Authority will assume all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai.

Law No. (4) of 2023 supersedes Law No. (1) of 1990 and Decree No. (4) of 1991, which pertains to the establishment of the Dubai Ports Authority. It also repeals Decree No. (3) of 1983 and its amendments, which relate to the creation of the Dubai Drydocks Authority, as well as Decree No. (29) of 2005, which concerns the affiliation of the Dubai Drydocks Authority to the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation.

Additionally, Decision No. (10) of 2022, which assigns the CEO of Dubai Ports Authority to oversee the operation of Dubai Drydocks Authority, will be annulled. The law further invalidates any other legislation that may conflict with its provisions.

Any provisions, decisions, and memos issued to implement the aforementioned legislation will remain in effect until new ones are issued, as long as they do not conflict with the provisions of Law No. (4) of 2023.

This law shall come into effect on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Source: WAM