MOL Acquires AIP for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel – Toward Realizing Ammonia Bunkering Business in Singapore

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the company, along with ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU, President & COO: Keita Ishii; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) acquired Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping regarding an ammonia bunkering vessel.

The project is part of a joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore (Note 1). MOL, which already has acquired experience and knowledge of LNG bunkering vessels, will play a leading role in this project together with its partners in the LNG bunkering business in Singapore-TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Pte. Ltd. and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte. Ltd.

MOL and ITOCHU jointly designed the ammonia bunkering vessel in cooperation with Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte. Ltd., and after conducting a risk assessment (Hazard Identification Study: HAZID) (Note 2) with the partners in Singapore, applied for and received the AIP. The vessel’s design incorporates extensive safety measures in consideration of ammonia’s toxicity.

Marine engine manufacturers around the world are working to develop an ammonia-fueled engine. Delivery of the first ammonia-fueled vessel is expected in the late 2020s at the earliest. The ammonia bunkering vessel, which we jointly developed, will supply these next-generation-fueled vessels.

Ammonia is in the spotlight as a promising next-generation clean energy source that produces no carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion. MOL is working to develop ammonia-fueled vessels and create an ammonia transport business, in the hopes of launching net zero emission ocean-going vessels during the current decade and achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, (Note 3) as stated in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1.” (Note 4) At the same time, MOL will contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions not only in our group business but also in society through initiatives such as the development of an ammonia fuel bunkering vessel that supplies ammonia fuel to other vessels and establishing an ammonia supply chain (Note 5).

(Note 1) Please refer to May 17, 2021, press release:

MOL joined joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore

(Note 2) Hazard Identification Study (HAZID): A risk evaluation/management method in which experts discuss the scale and occurrence frequency of the system’s potential risk to ensure sufficient system-wide safety.

(Note 3) MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1 | Environment | Sustainability | Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (disclosure.site)

(Note 4) Please refer to the following press releases related to ammonia-powered vessel and ammonia transport business:

May 18, 2021: MOL to Re-Enter Ammonia Transport Business

August 5, 2021: MOL Group’s Phoenix Tankers Signs Deal for Construction of LPG Fuelled VLGCs for LPG/Ammonia Transport

October 18, 2021:MOL, MAN ES and MES-M Sign Memorandum of Understanding aiming to order Ammonia Fueled Main Engine for Ships

November 4, 2021: MOL to Start Development of Large-size Ammonia Carrier Powered by Ammonia Fuel

(Note 5) Please refer to August 11, 2021, press release:

MOL, Origin Energy Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Study of Australia’s Green Ammonia Business Supply Chain

Source: MOL