MOL and Japanese shipyards design Next Generation Coal carrier ‘EeneX’ – Contributing to Clean Energy Transport

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced a vessel design it calls “EeneX,” for a 90-type (90,000 DWT) next-generation coal carrier, developed in cooperation with Japanese shipyards.

The vessel’s design draws on the shipyard’s extensive knowledge of coal carriers as well as MOL’s know-how in ship operation, with the goal of achieving safe, reliable and economically efficient transport of coal, an important energy resource for Japan. MOL proposes the “EeneX” brand under its concept of providing optimal, “stress-free” transport service for customers and the environment.

Main characteristics of EeneX

1. The adoption of a double-hull structure

This allows cargo holds with completely flat sides and eliminates the work of scraping out coal, which boosts the efficiency of discharging operations and speeding up cargo handling.

2. The semi-box shape of the hold

This also prevents cargo from accumulating inside, for further improvement in discharging operations and speeding up cargo handling.

3. Eliminating the ballast hold, so as to be cargo hold only

Unlike conventional coal carriers, on which the cargo holds are sometimes filled with ballast water to maintain the ship’s stability during ballast voyages, the EeneX carrier has only dedicated cargo holds with safe stability.

This saves the effort of preparation time for ballasting into cargo hold and reduces the risk of salt and rust contamination due to rust in the cargo hold.

The EeneX carrier design reflects MOL’s proactive stance in providing safe, reliable, and stress-free transport of resources and energy.

Outline of EeneX

LOA About 235m Breadth About 38m Draft About 20.05m Deadweight tons About 89,900 MT

Source: MOL