MOL and Karpowership will host a joint seminar on LNG to Powership solution on 27th August as one of the TICAD7 Official Side Events

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (“MOL”), jointly with Karpower International B.V. (“Karpowership”) (*1), will host a seminar on their LNG to Powership solution on 27th August 2019 in TICAD7 Official Side Events (*2).

MOL and Karpowership have agreed to collaborate on the LNG to Powership business in March 2019 and thereafter have been working on the conversion of a FSRU (*3) and development of new projects. In this seminar, we would like to explain the businesses of both companies, the workflows and the strengths of the LNG to Powership solution, and our various social contributions in Africa.

If you are interested, please feel free to come directly to the venue. No advance registration is required for this seminar.

Information of the seminar

Time and Date: 10:30-12:00, Tuesday 27th August 2019

Venue: Booth B06, Exhibition Hall B, Pacifico Yokohama

Capacity: 200 people

Topic: “KARMOL” LNG to Powership solution can change the future of the world

Language: English

Admission: Free

In addition, throughout the period of TICAD7, MOL and Karpowership will jointly run an information booth at the Conference Center (the venue of the main conferences of TICAD7), under the “KARMOL” brand, where there will be a stand exhibition and will be happy to host you for a one-on-one session about the LNG to Powership solution. We are looking forward to seeing you at our booth. Please note that the Convention Center is a restricted area, where you will be asked for a registration and an admission pass for entry.

Information of the booth

Time and Date: 09:30-19:30, Tuesday 27th to Friday 30th August 2019 (only till 14:00 on Friday 30th)

Location: Booth A34, 5th floor at Conference Center, Pacifico Yokohama (Note: you will need prior registration and admission pass to enter)

Topic: Exhibition and one-on-one session about LNG to Powership solution

FSRU under the conversion

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines