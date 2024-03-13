MOL and Rio Tinto Sign Partnership Agreement for Further Collaboration including Decarbonization of Maritime Transportation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Rio Tinto, a leading mining and metals company and largest dry bulk shipper in the world, signed the Partnership Agreement to enhance collaborations on not only Safety and Crew Welfare initiative but also decarbonization of maritime transportation on January 24, 2024.

MOL and Rio Tinto have agreed to further collaborate on shipping decarbonization in addition to the existing commitment to the DOO programme. The DOO programme is a Rio Tinto initiative aimed at enhancing safety and improving crew welfare in the dry bulk industry.

MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as a key element of its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and set the target of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through some strategies such as adopting clean fuels to vessels and efficient operations in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2”.

With Rio Tinto, we will focus on improving operational and technical efficiency, as well as seeking potential collaboration in alternative shipping fuels by leveraging each other’s expertise.

MOL and Rio Tinto will continue to work together on lowering GHG emissions for the ocean transportation of resources while ensuring the safety of our operations.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines