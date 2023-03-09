MOL and VALE agree to install Two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize Bulk Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Vale International SA have announced a partnership to retrofit a 200,000-ton class bulk carrier, currently employed under a mid–term contract for transportation of iron ore for Vale, with two 35m x 5m rotor sails produced by Norsepower Oy Ltd (Norsepower; CEO: Tuomas Riski, Headquarters: Helsinki, Finland).

The installation of the rotor sails is expected in the first half of 2024.

The Norsepower Rotor SailTM made of lightweight and strong composite material and with a fully automated control system, produces thrust as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is sailing. By applying this solution, the vessel is expected to achieve about 6-10% fuel and GHG emissions reductions, combined with voyage optimisation technology – enabling significant advancements towards decarbonisation goals and reducing fuel consumption.

MOL and VALE will continue to work towards both the stable transportation of iron ore and the reduction of GHG emissions.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines