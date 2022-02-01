MOL Announces Restructuring Measures

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it will restructure the organization as follows:

(Effective April 1, 2022)

1. Establishment of Group Executive Officers

MOL will establish the position of the “Group Executive Officer” in addition to Executive Officers, serving as the president of key group companies in MOL group management strategies, with the aim of linking such strategies and individual strategies of key group companies in an efficient manner. Accordingly, MOL will develop the management plan (Rolling Plan) and address the sustainability issues by demonstrating our group’s collective strength.

2. Establishment of Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)

MOL positions planning and promotion of human resources strategies (hereinafter “HR strategies”) including diversity as one of its high-priority management issues. It will establish the position of the “Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)” to supervise HR strategies.

3. Establishment of Executive Officer in charge of East/South East Asia and Oceania, and Executive Officer in charge of South Asia and the Middle East

MOL will divide the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania Area,” and establish two positions: “Executive Officer in charge of East/South East Asia and Oceania” and “Executive Officer in charge of South Asia and the Middle East”.

4. Establishment of Executive Officer in charge of Business Process Re-engineering, and Executive Officer in charge of Structural Reforms

MOL reviewed business processes and will rename the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Refreshing Organization” and establish the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Business Process Re-engineering”. In addition, it reviewed the group’s organizational structure and will rename the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Enhancing Group Management” and establish the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Structural Reforms.”

5. Integration of assignments of Executive Officer in charge of Diversity Promotion, Chief Communication Officer (CCO), and Executive Officer in charge of Recovery of environmental damage from the Wakashio incident and Contribution to the Mauritian community

MOL will abolish the positions of “Executive Officer in charge of Diversity Promotion” and “Chief Communication Officer (CCO),” and integrate each of the current assignments into the positions of “Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)” and “Chief Financial Officer (CFO)”, respectively.

In addition, it will abolish the position of “Executive Officer in charge of Recovery of environmental damage from the Wakashio incident and Contribution to the Mauritian community,” and integrate the current assignment into “Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer (CESO)”.

6. Establishment of Chief Executive Representative, East/South East Asia and Oceania, and Chief Executive Representative, South Asia and the Middle East

MOL will divide the position of “Chief Executive Representative, Asia, Middle East, Oceania,” and establish two positions: “Chief Executive Representative, East/South East Asia and Oceania” and “Chief Executive Representative, South Asia and the Middle East.”

7. Establishment of “Unit” in MOL’s organization

MOL will establish “Unit” as a new organization and positioned as the same rank as “division”. It will adopt the new name mainly for organizations that handle many new businesses and need the promotion of lateral cooperation within the organization as the highest priority, with the aim of raising awareness of their officers and employees.

8. Establishment of Real Property Business Division

MOL will establish the “Real Property Business Division” in the Headquarters of Product Transport & Real Property Businesses, as an organization that serves to efficiently link the DAIBIRU group and MOL group with the aim of more effectively concentrating our business resources on DAIBIRU Corporation as DAIBIRU group, which is in the process of making into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

9. Establishment of Global Maritime Resources Division

MOL will establish the “Global Maritime Resources Division” in the Headquarters of Safety Operations, as an organization that takes the lead in addressing strategies for recruiting, education, training, assignment of global seafarers and maritime officers (except Japanese seafarers) and corporate governance management of related subsidiaries.

10. Establishment of DX Co-Creation Unit

MOL will establish the “DX Co-Creation Unit” as an organization that will take full responsibility leading company’s Digital Transformation (hereinafter “DX”) including implementation of digital solutions onto company-wide business processes to strongly support expeditious achievement of the management plan (Rolling Plan) and create additional values to the company by fusing with digital technologies.

In addition, MOL Information Systems, Ltd. will become independent from the Headquarters of Technology Innovations, keep servicing for entire MOL divisions/units and Group companies, and place greater focus on cooperation with the “DX Co-Creation Unit,”.

11. Renaming of LNG Marine Technical & Ship Management Strategy Division

MOL will rename the “LNG Marine Technical & Ship Management Strategy Division” as the “Liquefied Gas Ship Management Strategies Division”, by transferring business support and ship management supervision related to LPG and ammonia carriers from the “Marine Technical Management Division”.

12. Restructuring and renaming of Energy and Offshore Business Unit

MOL will rename the “Energy and Offshore Business Unit” as the “Headquarters of the Energy Business”. It will restructure the “Headquarters of Energy Business” as the table below, and as an agile organization that can deal with rapid changes in the business environment of the energy field centering on low and de-carbonization. It will develop a structure that can promote lateral cooperation

within the organization and more quickly meet customer needs by integrating businesses with higher affinity as “Integrated ~ ” organization and making an internal organization as “Unit” under them.

13. Restructuring and renaming of Product Transport Business Unit

MOL will rename the “Product Transport Business Unit” as the “Headquarters of the Product Transport & Real Property Business”. The newly established Real Property Business Division will be a part of the Headquarters.

14. Structure of Headquarters and Units/Divisions

The structure of Headquarters and Units/Divisions effective April 1, 2022, is as follows. The organizations changed by the restructuring measures are underlined.

(Effective June 2022)

15. Establishment of Legal Division

MOL Group’s business environment and the structure of its business portfolio structure have been changing, and today’s legal affairs require a high degree of expertise and confidentiality such as effective compliance with relevant laws and regulations. MOL will establish the “Legal Division” to fulfill that role independently while enhancing its functions.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines