MOL Captain Visits Elementary School Social Studies Class – Presenting Lecture at Karasuyama Elementary School in Setagaya, Tokyo

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that on November 26, the company sent one of its captains to present a lecture to a social studies class at Karasuyama Elementary School in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

Students at the school are studying how trade and transportation support Japan’s industrial production, and they listened intently as the captain made his presentation on the measures people involved in trade and shipping take to ensure safe transport.

About 90 students listened to the captain’s explanation about jobs and lifestyles of mariners as well as types of ships and cargoes transported by ships, and eagerly asked questions. They youngsters expressed surprise at the size and scale of today’s merchant ships, voiced their aspirations to be a captain someday, and gained a deeper understanding of the role of the ocean shipping industry.

MOL takes a proactive stance in educational support activities to help students familiarize themselves with jobs in the ocean-going shipping business and the industry’s vital role in society, and makes ongoing efforts to build awareness of ocean shipping’s importance among the younger generation.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.