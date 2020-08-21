MOL Car Carrier Saves Crewmembers from Wrecked Fishing Boat – 15 Survivors Rescued in North Pacific Ocean

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on August 1, the MOL-operated car carrier Beluga Ace rescued 15 crewmembers from a fishing boat that wrecked in the North Pacific Ocean.

Details of the rescue are as follows:

• At 06:20 on August 1 (local time), the Beluga Ace, while drifting, spotted smoke rising from a fishing boat, and safely rescued 15 crewmembers from the boat at 11:00 on the same day.

• At 16:11 on August 2, the vessel handed over the survivors to the sister ship of the fishing boat in the North Pacific Ocean upon approval from authorities.

[ Outline of Beluga Ace ] LOA: 199.95mGross Tonnage: 63,115 tonCrew: 22 (Japanese, Filipino)Registry: Panama

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.