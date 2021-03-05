MOL Certified as 2021’s “Health & Productivity Stock Selection” and “White 500 Company in Health & Productivity Management Organizations Recognition Program”

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.yesterday announced that it has been selected by two certifications related to Health and Productivity.

Firstly, MOL has become the first company in the shipping industry to be recognized as an outstanding listed enterprise in the 2021 Health & Productivity Stock Selection, which is a joint certification by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

In addition, the company has been designated as 2021’s White 500 Company in the large enterprise category by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi (*), for the third year in a row.

Aiming to promote enterprise efforts for health and productivity management, METI and TSE select exceptional TSE-listed enterprises that are engaged in health and productivity management and present such outstanding enterprises to investors as attractive investment options.

The Nippon Kenko Kaigi also conducts a program titled “The 2021 Certified Health & Productivity Management Organizations Recognition Program (Large Enterprise Category)”. Under this program, large enterprises, not limited to listed firms, are evaluated and the top 500 enterprises which implement outstanding health and productivity management practices in collaboration with insurers are selected as ‘2021’s White 500 Company’.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, MOL has shown flexibility in taking various measures, such as quick decision-making on response policies between top management and concerned parties, communication and dissemination of information inside and outside the company, providing information to maintain employees’ health during remote work, and follow-up with overseas employees.

MOL aims to establish a sound, energetic, innovative organization, become the world leader in safe operation, and develop the MOL Group into “an excellent and resilient organization that leads the world shipping industry,” by supporting the mental and physical health of every employee.

(*) The Nippon Kenko Kaigi is an organization that takes practical actions, in collaboration with private organizations and with full administrative support, to ensure longer, healthier lifespans and to provide appropriate medical care, targeting individuals in Japan, a country facing a dramatically advancing aging society with a low birthrate. The organization aims to encourage workplaces and communities to achieve specific measures to overcome health-related challenges in collaboration with private organizations, e.g., economic associations, medical-care associations and insurers, and municipalities.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.