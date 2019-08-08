MOL, COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation, Dalian Maritime University, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group co-sponsored Shanghai LNG Forum 2019

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it jointly hosted the Shanghai LNG Forum 2019(the forum) with COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (CSET), Dalian Maritime University and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group (HZ), on 7 August 2019.

This event was held sequentially last year’s “Shanghai LNG Forum 2018”, where participants from many leading companies in the LNG industry exchanged business outlook. knowledge and opinions.

This time, the forum was carried out with its keywords, “green, safety, development and win-win,” and it provided an opportunity for jointly building a platform for expanding LNG business and promoting industrial strategical understandings among the attendees.

About 170 people attended to the forum, where speeches and presentations were made by leaders from global leading companies or organizations. Those were not only about LNG business or its supply and demand, but also about ethane transportation and floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) technologies as well.

In partnership with COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CSET, MOL jointly owns and operates 17 LNG carriers (including those in the planning stage) for the ExxonMobil project, Australian Pacific LNG Project and Yamal LNG Project. 14 of them were and will have been constructed at the shipyard of HZ in Shanghai, China. Furthermore, MOL and CSET has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding, for extending partnership and mutual cooperation on future LNG and ethane projects.

With the deepen relationships between Chinese partners, including those newly established through this forum, and the know-how which has been gained from the existing LNG projects, MOL continues to contribute to further growth of the LNG business in China.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.