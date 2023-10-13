MOL Cruises Announces its new cruise line brand name “MITSUI OCEAN CRUISESSM”, ship name “MITSUI OCEAN FUJISM” and an Around-the-World Cruise.- To realize wellbeing originated in Japan

MOL Cruises, Ltd. announced the launch of a new cruise brand, “MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES” and introduced “MITSUI OCEAN FUJI” as the name of the new ship that will be launched for passenger service at December 2024.

MITSUI OCEAN FUJI will be MOL Cruises’ second ship in addition to Nippon Maru. Passengers on board can experience the combination of Japanese high quality “Omotenashi” service and hospitality with and western luxury hardware on MITSUI OCEAN FUJI. MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES also announced that MITSUI OCEAN FUJI will embark on an Around the World Cruise in the April 2025. The all-suite cabin-based cruise ship was purchased from Seabourn Cruise Line Limited in March 2023 (note 1).

The Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group created its new management plan, “BLUE ACTION 2035” in March 2023, to diversify its portfolio to offset commercial shipping volatility. To this end, it will focus heavily on the cruise business, which is a stable and profitable industry that is not affected by the same market conditions. Specifically, we will expand our travel business and the base of international customers, including inbound, in addition to domestic customers, by launching several new cruise ships in the future (note 2). This will contribute to the improvement of the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group’s corporate value and the realization of the Group’s vision.

[New Cruise Brand Name]

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISESSM

This brand name expresses Mitsui’s pride in realizing the history of Japanese shipping and hopes for a future that begins with the blue ocean.

Five Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group Initiatives and Sustainability Issues

The Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group has identified Sustainability Issues (Materiality) as an important issue for achieving sustainable development together with society through the realization of the Group Vision. Among the five sustainability issues, this initiative is the “Safety & Value – Providing added value through safety transportation and social infrastructure projects” and the “Human & Community – Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines