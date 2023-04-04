MOL Establish Chief Country Representative for New Zealand- Aiming to Enhance Ties within MOL Group

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the appointment of Kazuki Kuwahara as Chief Country Representative for New Zealand under the company’s Regional Organization of Southeast Asia, Oceania, effective April 1.

Since New Zealand presents great opportunities for projects in real property, renewable energy, and other fields, MOL will collect information on various industries by assigning a chief country representative and more effectively pursue the development of new businesses as a regional strategy.

MOL Group will precisely grasp and meet the changing needs of new and existing customers, taking advantage of its network of offices in each region.

The organization chart of chief executive representatives, chief country representatives, and assistants to chief country representatives (effective April 1) is shown below. In addition, the company continually enhances its regional operating structure.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines