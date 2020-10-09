MOL Establishes Human Resources Consulting Company MM Empower Corp. – Joint Operations in Global HR Consulting with Long-term Partner

Mitsui O.S.K. Line, Ltd. announced that on August 14, it jointly established a global human resources (HR) consulting company, MM Empower Corp. with Magsaysay People Resources Corporation (MPRC) of the Magsaysay Group (Note 1), MOL’s long-term partner in seafarer talent solutions, education and training.

Filipino seafarers play key roles aboard MOL-operated vessels. MOL has been providing education and training programs in the Philippines in partnership with the Magsaysay Group for many years, with the aim of developing seafarers who can uphold the company’s high standards of vessel operating safety. (Note 2)

MOL is entering the Global HR consulting business for Japanese companies in partnership with MPRC, which has a strong track record, brand power, and know-how in finding talent solutions for its customers in non-maritime businesses through its subsidiary, Magsaysay Global Services, Inc. (MGSI)

The joint venture, MM Empower, will focus on Japanese companies in areas such as Aviation, Construction, Engineering, Power Generation, Railway and Agriculture but may expand to other areas, according to future potential needs. It aims to help companies that are hiring overseas employees for the first time, or those aiming to expand the scale of their business with stress-free solutions. It will offer mid and long-term consulting services, ranging from determining the need for overseas employees to customization, operation of local training programs, and dispatch of staff and continuous care to both customers and the workforce.

MOL Group and its customers have faced serious personnel shortages in Japan’s domestic industries, and mid and long-term solutions have been difficult to achieve. The Japanese government has implemented steps to develop an environment that is welcoming to overseas personnel. (Note 3) These include opening more occupational and residence status visas to increase the number of overseas workers.

MOL and Magsaysay contribute to the sustainable growth of both Japan and the Philippines by connecting workers and companies beyond borders through its network with MPRC in the Philippines, one of the world’s main talent solution providers for overseas workers, and by maximizing the experience and expertise accumulated in building a sustainable talent pool of seafarers and land-based workers over many decades. Leveraging on this, both organizations aim to continue to help Japanese companies and the government find sustainable solutions for the benefit of Japan, the Philippines, and overseas workers.

[ Outline of the company ] Name : MM EMPOWER CORP.Location : 7th Floor Magsaysay Building, 520 T.M. Kalaw St., Ermita, Manila 1000 PhilippinesChairman : Mr. Koichi YashimaPresident : Ms. Linda Ho McAfeeFounded : August 14, 2020

(Note 1) About the Magsaysay Group of Companies

The Magsaysay Group, through its human resources subsidiary, Magsaysay People Resources Corporation (MPRC), provides talent solutions for global companies. It has a track record of deploying over 40,000 workers per year from the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and Eastern Europe for its clients in Japan, United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania. Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (MMC) provides manpower and human resource services for the maritime industry. Magsaysay Global Services, Inc. (MGSI), provides manpower and human resources services for land-based industries, such as, hospitality and tourism, healthcare, oil and gas and specialized engineering and trades among others.

(Note 2) About local seafarer education

• Magsaysay Institute of Shipping: Jointly established with Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (MMC) in 1993, provides practical upgrading training programs for seafarers. In 2007, through a tie-up with maritime academies in the Philippines, it started education programs for third-year students.

• Magsaysay MOL Maritime Academy: Jointly established with Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (MMC) in 2018, is a private merchant marine academy with up to 300 students per class (150 each, respectively for nautical and engine departments), (May 8, 2018 press release: https://www.mol.co.jp/en/pr/2018/18029.html)

(Note 3) New system to promote use of overseas personnel

The revised immigration law issued on April 1, 2019, and new residence status conditions are aimed at opening more jobs to overseas work-ready personnel who have certain expertise and technical skills. In the next five years, the initiative is expected to bring in 260,000~340,000 overseas workers from different countries.

