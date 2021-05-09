MOL Group and Mitsui E&S Machinery to Commence Joint Study to Introduce Hydrogen Fuel Port Cargo Handling Machineries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that it has agreed with Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd. (Mitsui E&S Machinery; President: Ichiro Tanaka; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) to commence joint study to introduce Hydrogen fuel port cargo handling machineries. As part of this agreement, MOL’s group company Shosen Koun Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroyuki Nakahi; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Kobe) has signed a contract for a new near zero emission (NZE) rubber-tired gantry (RTG) container yard crane and decided to introduce it at the MOL-operated Kobe International Container Terminal (KICT).

Shosen Koun signed a contract for the “Near Zero Emission (NZE) Transtainer® RTG crane” (NZE RTG) (Note 1), developed by Mitsui E&S Machinery. Thanks to the smaller size of its diesel engine, the NZE RTG improved the fuel consumption by 20-30%, and reduces emissions of CO2 and other harmful substances in diesel exhaust in comparison with a conventional one. In addition, looking ahead to the spread of a hydrogen supply infrastructure in the future, Shosen Koun decided to introduce the NZE RTG because the engine specifications make it possible to achieve zero emissions by changing the power source to a hydrogen fuel cell (FC) power unit instead of diesel generator. KICT is the first facility in Japan, to adopt the NZE RTG, and it is slated to be introduced around end of May 2022.

In addition, because the introduction of the NZE RTG matches the concept of Carbon Neutral Port (CNP) (Note 2), which is an initiative of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism aimed at achieving decarbonization in ports and harbors, MOL Group is working closely with Mitsui E&S Machinery to realize the achievement of CNP.

Addressing environmental issues in line with the MOL Group Environmental Vision (Note 3), the MOL Group implements ongoing group-wide efforts to achieve sustainable net zero GHG emission.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.