MOL Group Launches 1st Warehouse Operation in Africa- Enhancing Logistics Services in Kenya, Neighboring Countries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group company MOL Logistics Co., Ltd. (MLG; President: Koichi Yashima; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo today announced that MLG began operating a warehouse in Nairobi, the MOL Group’s first in Africa, in July 2023.

MLG’s Nairobi Warehouse is licensed to handle food, medicines and liquor as well. It is very conveniently located for international logistics, just a 15-minute drive to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya’s largest, and adjacent to Nairobi’s Inland Container Depot.

The MOL Group’s presence in Kenya includes a local subsidiary, MOL Shipping (Kenya) Ltd., and MLG’s Nairobi Branch, which also offers ocean and air forwarding service to/from Africa. In May 2023, MOL and General Cargo Service Limited (GCS Velogic; Managing Director: Mehul Bhatt; Headquarters: Nairobi, Republic of Kenya), the logistics subsidiary in Kenya of Velogic, the logistics arm of the Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance (Note 2), and jointly offer total logistics services including forwarding, customs clearance, warehouse management, and land transport in Kenya and neighboring countries.

The MOL Group will develop and expand new non-shipping businesses such as logistics services in emerging markets, including Africa, as stated in the BLUE ACTION 2035 management plan’s portfolio and regional strategies, and will continue to pursue opportunities in Africa.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines