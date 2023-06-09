MOL Group-managed Vessels Recognized for Excellence in Weather Observation and Reporting for 8th Consecutive Year

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the LNG Venus, an LNG carrier managed by its group company MOL LNG Transport Co., Ltd., received the Director-General Award from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for the vessel’s significant contribution to development of meteorological service by observation and reporting of weather and sea conditions.

The JMA presents the Minister Award from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Commendation and the Director-General Award from JMA to maritime weather reporters on June 1 of every year, which is Japan’s Meteorological Day, and MOL Group-managed vessels have received these awards on this anniversary for eight consecutive years since 2016.

Since it is difficult to collect meteorological observation data at sea, JMA and other meteorological institutes all over the world generate meteorological data such as weather maps based on data from vessels underway. This meteorological data not only helps provide daily weather forecasts and marine weather forecasts, but is also used to monitor and research global warming and climate change.

MOL will continue to provide observation data of weather and sea conditions and contribute to maritime safety and global environmental conservation as a company that grows synergistically and sustainably with society.

(Note 1) Meteorological Memorial Day:

Established in 1942 to commemorate the start of operations at the Tokyo Meteorological Observatory, the predecessor of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), on June 1, 1875, this year marks the 148th anniversary of the observance. A commemorative ceremony is held every year to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to meteorological services.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-“, “Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-“, “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-”

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines