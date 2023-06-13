MOL Group Team up with GCS Velogic, Major Logistics Company Serving East Africa- Enhancing Local and Regional Services

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group company MOL Logistics Co., Ltd. announced that on May 26, the companies jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance with General Cargo Service Limited (GCS Velogic; Managing Director: Mehul Bhatt, Head Office: Nairobi, Republic of Kenya). GCS Velogic is a subsidiary of Velogic, the logistics arm of Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers Group.

GCS Velogic offers customs clearance, trucking, warehousing, supply chain finance, and logistics digital transformation services, with about 170 trucks, offices, and warehouses in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru, and a professional team of about 490 people.

MOL Group currently has a local subsidiary in Kenya, MOL Shipping (Kenya) Ltd. and MLG’s Nairobi Branch, which engages in inland transport service, as well as ocean and air freight forwarding business to/from Africa. The group has already provided inland transport services in cooperation with GCS Velogic, but with the conclusion of the MoU, it aims to contribute to solving logistics issues, creating new industries, and developing the economy in East Africa, by combining the MOL Group’s global network and expertise in the ocean shipping, infrastructure, and logistics industries with GCS Velogic’s local network and logistics business know-how in the region. Specifically, the two companies will jointly offer total logistics services including forwarding, customs clearance, warehouse management, and land transport in Kenya and neighboring countries, and jointly promote the development of cold chain (Note 3), logistics digital transformation, and new businesses related to logistics.

MOL Group is committed to developing and expanding new logistics and other non-shipping businesses in emerging markets, including Africa, in its portfolio and regional strategies under its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and will use this MoU to promote its business in East Africa.

Mikio Oyama, MOL Chief Country Representative in Republic of Kenya :

“We are very pleased to have signed an MOU with GCS Velogic for a strategic alliance. GCS Velogic is one of East Africa’s leading logistics companies with strengths in customs clearance and trucking, and has been a good partner in providing logistics services to customers. The MOU is an expression of the two companies’ commitment to move deeper and faster in the logistics business in the rapidly growing East Africa region. By combining GCS Velogic’s East African local network and logistics business know-how with the MOL Group’s international logistics network and expertise in shipping and infrastructure development, we are committed to solving East African logistics challenges and creating new industries to deliver better services and new value to our customers.”

Mehul Bhatt, Managing Director of GCS Velogic :

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic alliance with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and MOL Logistics Co., Ltd., as it marks a significant milestone for our organisations & the logistics industry in East Africa. This partnership will undoubtedly propel our joint capabilities, drive innovation and add value to the region. With MOL Group’s extensive expertise in shipping, logistics, and infrastructure development, combined with our strong presence and comprehensive service offerings in Kenya, this alliance will pave the way for enhanced efficiency, seamless supply chain solutions, and accelerated growth. Together, we aim to set new industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to our customers, fueling the development and advancement of the logistics industry across East Africa.”

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines