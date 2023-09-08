MOL has become the 1st Japanese Shipping Company to Join Washington Maritime Blue, A Non-profit Strategic Alliance for a Sustainable Maritime Industry

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that MOL has become the first Japanese shipping company to participate in the non-profit organization “Leadership Initiative to Promote Maritime Cluster Innovation and the Blue Economy (Note),” organized by Washington Maritime Blue (WMB; CEO: Joshua Berger; Headquarters: Seattle, Washington, U.S.) , a strategic alliance for the collaborative creation of a sustainable maritime industry.

WMB membership encompasses more than 150 maritime organizations such as port authorities, port management companies, tugboat companies, classification societies, industry associations, research institutes, and government agencies as well as shipping companies, plus more than 50 startup companies specializing in cutting-edge maritime technologies. It is forming clusters that accelerate innovation in maritime-related technologies and promote the Blue Economy, by connecting across corporate and organizational boundaries and building a broad and diverse network. MOL will contribute to the development of this cluster by leveraging the technological expertise and know-how it has accumulated over the years in the ocean transport and offshore businesses. The company will provide technology demonstration opportunities for stakeholders in the cluster, especially start-ups, and broadly explore potential strategic partnerships and collaborations.

WMB CEO Joshua Berger said, “We are honored to have MOL join Maritime Blue as a Catalytic Member of our strategic alliance and innovation cluster. Together we will work to advance and accelerate ocean-based climate solutions, including maritime decarbonization, digitalization, renewable energy, ocean health, and more,” says Joshua Berger, Maritime Blue’s president and CEO. “Attracted to our region’s leadership, MOL brings significant expertise, capacity, and commitment to our collaborative model for joint innovation and desire to accelerate new ventures in the sector.”

The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as one of its key strategies in its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and established the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.” In pursuit of a world in harmony with nature, the group focuses not only on measures to address climate change, but also biodiversity protection, air pollution prevention, and marine environmental conservation, which is deeply related to marine transport, its main business. The group will work closely with WMB and participating members to address social issues.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-“, “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-“, and “Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines