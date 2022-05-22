MOL Holds Joint Public-Private Anti-piracy Drill with LNG Carrier ‘LNG MARS’

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the company held a joint public-private sector anti-piracy training session with the LNG carrier ‘LNG MARS’ while the vessel was under way southern area of Ise Bay on May 13.

-Strengthening Anti-Piracy Measures Together with the Public and Private sector- May 20, 2022

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that the company held a joint public-private sector anti-piracy training session with the LNG carrier ‘LNG MARS’ while the vessel was under way southern area of Ise Bay on May 13.

Based on a scenario that pirates were pursuing and closing in on the MOL-operated ‘LNG MARS’, the training focused on emergency telecommunication. The realistic drill included some tension-filled moments as the Japan Coast Guard’s patrol ship ‘Mizuho’ rushed to the scene, and MOL confirmed the effectiveness of its risk management system and ensured that everyone concerned could communicate clearly and swiftly.

MOL Group continues its efforts to pursue the world’s highest level of safety culture.

Institutions participated in training

Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and patrol ship ‘Mizuho’

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Maritime Bureau, Ocean Shipping Section

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., LNG carrier ‘LNG MARS’ (operated by MOL, Co-owned by Osaka Gas International Transport Inc. and MOL)

MOL LNG Transport Co., Ltd. (MOL Group ship management company)

Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP-ISC)

Outline of training

1. The training started on the assumption that the LNG MARS was being chased by a suspicious boat, which was closing in on the LNG carrier.

2. LNG MARS sent out a ship security alert, reporting an encounter with pirates to its management company (MOL LNG Transport), MOL’s Safety Operation Supporting Center (*1) and the JCG.

3. The ship management company and the Safe Operation Support Center, upon receiving the alert, immediately checked the situation and reported it to the relevant authorities.

4. The JCG, in response to the report from the LNG MARS, dispatched its patrol ship Mizuho to rush to the scene. The patrol ship Mizuho contacted the LNG MARS and then reported the situation to the JCG. The JCG then conveyed information from the patrol ship Mizuho to concerned parties including the ship management company.

5. The suspicious boat has given up the chase because LNG MARS implemented anti-piracy measures such as evasive maneuvering (*2).

6. LNG MARS requested patrol ship Mizuho to investigate whether any suspicious persons had broken into the vessel, and the coast guard officer of the patrol ship Mizuho transferred (*2) to LNG MARS by the helicopter. As a result of the investigation, the safety of the vessel was confirmed.

