MOL Honors Officers and Engineers at “MOL Presidential Awards 2019” – Award for Continuous Contributions to Safe Operation and Developing Next Generation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the company held a commendation ceremony for the “MOL Presidential Awards for Officers and Engineers 2019” on December 12.

The awards are intended to commend the ongoing safety-related contributions of MOL Group officers and engineers and recognize their key role, in cooperation with fellow seafarers and ship management companies, in ensuring the safe operation of vessels. The recipients share a commitment to the education and training of younger seafarers, have an exemplary attitude in their onboard work, and have had years of success in ensuring the safety of the MOL Group fleet.

This year’s ceremony honored a total of nine officers and engineers from Croatia, India, Indonesia, Montenegro, the Philippines, and Spain. With their families in attendance, they received commemorative plaques and other prizes from the MOL President & CEO Junichiro Ikeda, who expressed his gratitude for their contributions towards safer operation over many years and their achievements in instilling MOL values to the next generation of seafarers. Mr. Ikeda also acknowledged the important role the recipients’ family members played in helping create an environment that allowed the recipients to focus on their work and communicated his thanks to those who were on hand for the ceremony.

The ceremony has been held every year since 2008, and to date 90 dedicated mariners have received the award. MOL strives to improve safety awareness and cultivate skilled seafarers by recognizing and giving prominence to role models such as the award recipients.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.