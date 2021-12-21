MOL Honors Officers and Engineers at ‘MOL Presidential Awards 2021’ – Recognizing Ongoing Contributions to Safe Operation and Developing the Next Generation of Seafarers-

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that the company held an online presentation ceremony on December 7, for the “MOL Presidential Awards for Officers and Engineers 2021”.

The awards are intended to honor the ongoing safety-related contributions of MOL Group officers and engineers and recognize their key roles, in cooperation with fellow seafarers and ship management companies, in ensuring the safe operation of vessels. The recipients share a commitment to the education and training of younger seafarers, have an exemplary attitude toward their onboard work, and have had years of success ensuring the safety of the MOL Group fleet.

The ceremony had previously been held at the Tokyo Head Office with the award recipients and their families in attendance. This year, the impact of COVID-19 made it difficult for them to travel to Japan, however even in such a situation, in order to honor the awardees and their families, the event was held online.

Awards went to 12 recipients – 8 of them participated online, and 2 of them took part from vessels at sea.

MOL President & CEO Hashimoto expressed his gratitude for their contributions towards safe operation over many years and their achievements in instilling MOL values in the next generation of seafarers. Hashimoto also delivered a message to the awardees’ families, thanking them for their staunch support and understanding, and noting that they are the foundation that enables crewmembers to focus on their duties. He also said he is looking forward to meeting them in person after travel restrictions are lifted.

The awards have been given every year since 2008, bringing the total number of recipients to 113, contributing to the enhancement of safety on MOL group vessels. MOL strives to improve safety awareness and cultivate skilled seafarers by recognizing and celebrating the role models such as the award recipients.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd