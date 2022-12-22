MOL Honors Officers and Engineers at ‘MOL Presidential Awards 2022’-Recognizing Ongoing Contributions to Safe Operation and Developing the Next Generation of Seafarers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that the company held a presentation ceremony at its headquarters on December 8 for the “MOL Presidential Award to Officers and Engineers 2022.”

The awards are intended to honor the ongoing safety-related contributions of MOL Group officers and engineers and recognize their key roles, in cooperation with fellow seafarers and ship management companies, in ensuring the safe operation of vessels. The award recipients shared a commitment to the education and training of younger seafarers, have an exemplary attitude toward their onboard work, and have had years of success ensuring the safety of the MOL Group fleet.

The 2020 and 2021 events were conducted online due to COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2022 ceremony was held in person for the first time in three years.

A total of 11 award recipients and their families from India, Croatia, Poland, the Philippines, and Russia were present for the ceremony, where President & CEO Hashimoto presented them with commemorative plaques and supplementary awards. Hashimoto once again expressed his gratitude for their contributions to safe operation over the years and for their achievements in fostering the development of future generations, and expressed his gratitude to the families of the award recipients in attendance for their support and understanding, which allows the seafarers to fully concentrate on their work.

The awards have been given every year since 2008, and this year brings the total number of recipients to 122, significantly enhancing safety on MOL Group vessels. MOL strives to improve safety awareness and cultivate skilled seafarers by recognizing and celebrating role models such as the award recipients.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues]

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-” and “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines