MOL Introduces ‘MOL Service Website’ – Leverage the strength of Digital Marketing and Meet Needs of More Customers –

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the launch of the “MOL Service Website” as an exclusive website focusing on business activities aimed at the customers who rely on MOL service.

In the first phase, MOL opened pages on three services: floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), project and heavy cargo transport, and car carriers. Additional pages will be launched in succession. In addition to that, we plan to release English-language version at the end of October, and Chinese-language versions at the end of December, respectively.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.