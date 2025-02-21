MOL Invests in 13 Mari, Developer of Ripple-shaped ‘Flowsmart’ Elements- Moving to Create New GHG Reduction Solutions

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that I it has invested in 13 Mari Ltd. (Representative: Chief Executive Officer Krassimir Fotev, Headquarters: U.S. (Note 1)), a developer of ripple-shaped “Flowsmart” elements (Note 2) that are retrofitted to ships’ hulls, with the goal of developing and providing new solutions for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction.

The ripple-shaped Flowsmart element developed by 13 Mari uses technology, which has been incorporated into the shape of aircraft wings and as aero parts for automobiles, and it is based on the concept of controlling the flow of water near the hull to reduce drag and bring out the original performance of the vessel. The company aims to improve the fuel efficiency of vessels and achieve stable navigation.

The ripple-shaped Flowsmart elements are expected to reduce GHG and fuel consumption by 3%-7% on vessels retrofitted with 10 to 20 of the elements, and even more when combined with currently available energy-saving devices such as wind propulsion systems and various types of fins.

In addition, because all kinds of ships, both newbuildings and in-service vessels, can be retrofitted with these elements, and retrofitting does not require a large capital investment or retrofitting work, they can be used in various fields of the shipping industry, such as dry bulk, energy, and product transport, representing an environmental solution that can be taken now. They may prove especially effective in the small and medium-sized ship sector, where it has been difficult to introduce wind propulsion systems due to the limited device and equipment layout space on board, and in the dry bulk field, where the introduction of next-generation fuels has been limited due to restrictions on the design and development of new ship types and ports of call. MOL seeks to promote GHG emission reductions and build momentum in the entire maritime industry for the introduction of new technologies in these fields, by playing a role in the development and introduction of new technologies as a first mover.

MOL has established the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2” and set the goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, with “further introduction of energy-saving technologies” as a key strategy to achieve the target. By investing in 13 Mari and supporting its technology development, MOL will promote this key strategy and contribute not only to the reduction of GHG emissions from the group companies, but also to the reduction and decarbonization of society as a whole.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines