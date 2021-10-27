MOL Issues Integrated ‘Mol Report 2021’- Toward A New Growth Stage

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced the publication of its integrated “MOL REPORT 2021.”

URL: https://www.mol.co.jp/en/ir/data/annual/index.html

The MOL Group has undergone significant changes about every 10 years since the merger in 1999. The report examines what the group should aim for in the 2020s, in the face of a shifting business environment, such as rapidly increased awareness of decarbonization and advanced digital transformation (DX). It explains the foundation and strategies the group is using to realize its own sustainable growth by offering value to society, from both financial and non-financial aspects.

Through numerous in-depth interviews, key personnel thoroughly explain, in their own words, the company’s business segments, the sustainability issues it faces, and the corporate governance measures it is taking. In addition, a special feature introduces projects launched using MOL Incubation Bridge, an internal system for proposing new businesses that started in fiscal year 2019.

The English print edition will be available in November.

