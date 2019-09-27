Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / MOL, JBIC, and NOVATEK Sign Cooperation Agreement for LNG Transshipment Projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk

MOL, JBIC, and NOVATEK Sign Cooperation Agreement for LNG Transshipment Projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk

in International Shipping News 28/09/2019

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (“JBIC”) and PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK”) signed a Cooperation Agreement for LNG Transshipment Projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk, the east and west of the Russian Federation (“Projects”).

The Projects will construct floating storage units (“FSUs”) to transship LNG cargoes from ice-breaking LNG ships to conventional LNG ships. The FSUs will be located in Kamchatka and in Murmansk and will be used for the transshipment of LNG cargoes produced by NOVATEK’s Yamal LNG Project and Arctic LNG 2 Project.

By utilizing transshipment hubs in Kamchatka and Murmansk, marine transportation costs of LNG cargoes coming through the Northern Sea Route will be optimised. Furthermore, the Projects enable timely and stable delivery of LNG cargoes to LNG consumer countries.

Trading Routes and Location of the Transshipment Sites

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software