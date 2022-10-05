MOL Joins Blue Visby Consortium – Utilizing Digital Technology to Reduce CO2 Emissions from Vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced its participation in the “Blue Visby Consortium”, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vessels by developing a digital technology-based platform “Blue Visby Solution” to optimize vessels’ arrival times at their destinations.

Led by NAPA (Headquarters: Helsinki, Finland), a provider of software solutions related to ship design and safe & efficient operation, and Stephenson Harwood (Headquarters: London, U.K.), an international law firm, the consortium comprises over 15 organizations from industry, government, academia, and NGOs, NPOs, including Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, Lloyd’s, Marubeni Corporation.

The “Blue Visby Solution” aims to optimize and distribute arrival times of groups of vessels heading for the same destination port. The optimal target arrival time is provided for each vessel while maintaining the scheduled arrival order, by analyzing the performance of each vessel, conditions such as congestion at the destination, and weather conditions. The consortium also aims to reduce CO2 emissions by recommending the optimum sailing speed of each vessel for maximum efficiency.

Upon verification, enforced in the Prove of Concept process, the consortium expects an average 15% GHG emissions reduction. Hence such an innovative approach has great potential to contribute to MOL’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions and boost operational efficiency.

The MOL Group sets mid- to long-term targets to reduce GHG emissions intensity in marine transport by approximately 45% by 2035 (i.e. versus 2019) and achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through five initiatives including boosting operational efficiency in “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1.” (Fig.1). Through its participation in the consortium, MOL will support the demonstration and practical implementation of the “Blue Visby Solution” and contribute to the realization of a low – and decarbonized society.

* With and without the Blue Visby Solution (BVS) image

(1) No. of ships waiting: without BVS (left); with BVS (right)

(2) CO2 emissions from vessel: without BVS (left); with BVS (right)



(3) Average ship sailing speed:without BVS (gray); with BVS (dark blue)



[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues] MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-” and “Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.