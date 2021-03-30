MOL, Kyushu Electric Power Sign Basic Agreement for LNG Fuel Supply for Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Ferries: Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kyuden) yesterday announced that the companies have concluded a basic agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to two LNG-fueled ferries operated by MOL Group company Ferry Sunflower Limited (Ferry Sunflower) – the Sunflower Kurenai and the Sunflower Murasaki.

LNG fuel supply is slated to begin around the end of 2022 upon the delivery of the ferries, which are now under construction. Around 50 tons of LNG fuel per day will be supplied via truck-to-ship* to these ferries berthed in Beppu Port (the northside wharf at the third pier) in Oita Prefecture. To speed up the fuel supply process, pipes called “skid” will be connected to four tank trucks, allowing them to fuel the vessels simultaneously.

* One of the methods to supply LNG to vessels. LNG is supplied to the vessel at berth from tank trucks parked on the wharf.

LNG fuel will be supplied to the tank trucks at the loading station of Kyuden Group company Oita Liquefied Natural Gas Company, Inc. (Oita LNG). Niyac Corporation (Niyac) will transport and supply LNG to the ferries and Oita Gas Co., Ltd. (Oita Gas) will oversee safety during LNG bunkering. Meanwhile, Kyuden will sell LNG fuel to Ferry Sunflower through MOL Group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd.. This system will link a series of well-prepared measures from loading to transport and supply and achieve a safe and reliable supply of LNG fuel.

MOL, Ferry Sunflower, and Kyuden view this project as an effective means of reducing the carbon emission of vessel operation as global environmental regulations have become stricter. They will take a proactive stance in promoting the introduction of eco-friendly LNG to help realize a low-carbon society.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.